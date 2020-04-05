India bars 8 stranded Malaysians from leaving

NEW DELHI: Indian airport authorities have stopped eight Malaysians from boarding an evacuation flight from New Delhi because they may have participated in a religious gathering in the city last month.

The eight Malaysians were staying in different parts of Delhi and had registered for the evacuation flight for stranded Malaysians, a person who knows some of them told Bernama.

Scores of Malaysians were among foreigners evacuated recently from the Tabligh headquarters, known as Markaz, by Delhi Police.

On April 2, India’s Home Ministry blacklisted 960 foreigners, many Malaysians among them, for taking part in Tablighi Jamaat’s recent preaching and prayer events while being in the country on visit visas.

They are now housed in makeshift quarantine facilities over coronavirus fears and many have claimed to their friends and families back in Malaysia that they are living in unhygienic conditions and without proper food and medical care.

A 61-year-old stranded Malaysian died at Delhi’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on Wednesday, but his death was not related to the Covid-19 disease.

