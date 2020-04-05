Sabah records 2nd Covid-19 death

KOTA KINABALU: Tambunan’s sole Covid-19 patient died yesterday, taking the number of deaths due to the virus to two in Sabah.

Keningau MP Jeffrey Kitingan, who is also Tambunan assemblyman, confirmed this to FMT, noting that he was acquainted with the family of the man.

“It’s a sad day for us and also for the family.

“I would like to thank the health authorities who had assisted the patient and family members.

“We must look at the Covid-19 issue very seriously as anybody can be infected by the virus,” he told FMT.

The patient was confirmed positive for Covid-19 by state Health and Wellbeing Minister Frankie Poon on March 28.

The patient was admitted to Keningau Hospital the same day, making him the sole Covid-19 patient from Tambunan.

It was understood the patient had travelled to Peninsular Malaysia prior to his hospitalisation and believed to have caught the virus there.

A screenshot of a touching farewell on Facebook, believed written by the man’s son, has been shared widely on social media groups in the state.

Sabah health director Christina Rundi has yet to confirm the report and provide further details of the patient.

The first death in Sabah was reported in Tawau, involving a 58-year-old man, who had attended the Sri Petaling Mosque tabligh gathering in Kuala Lumpur from Feb 27 to March 1.

To date, Sabah has recorded 225 confirmed cases.



