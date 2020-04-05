Those blacklisted, bankrupt can also apply for Prihatin aid

PETALING JAYA: People who have been blacklisted or made bankrupt are also eligible for financial assistance under the Prihatin Raykat economic stimulus package and can apply for the aid, the Inland Revenue Board announced.

In a statement today, it said they may apply online through the official LHDN portal at www.hasil.gov.my or https://bpn.hasil.gov.my/ from tomorrow.

“Their applications will be processed based on the eligibility criteria that have been set. For applications that have been approved, BSN payments will be made in cash at Bank Simpanan Nasional.”

Recently, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said the stimulus package is expected to contribute 2.8% to the nation’s gross domestic product this year.

He said this second stimulus package was designed to circumvent the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the country by protecting the people, supporting businesses and strengthening the economy.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced the RM250 billion economic stimulus package on March 27. It is more than 10 times the RM20 billion allocated by his predecessor, Dr Mahathir Mohamad exactly a month earlier.

It comprises RM128 billion for the people’s welfare, RM100 billion for businesses and SMEs, and RM2 billion to strengthen the economy, aside from the RM20 billion announced in the previous package.

The Prihatin assistance for 8.3 million households and unmarried individuals will begin in stages from tomorrow (April 6).

For B40 groups, RM1,600 will be given to households with a monthly income of RM4,000 and below. RM1,000 will be paid in April and RM600 in May.

RM800 will be given to B40 singles with a monthly income of RM2,000 and below. RM500 will be paid in April and RM300 in May.

M40 groups will receive less with RM1,000 aid for households with income ranging from RM4,001 to RM8,000 and RM500 for singles with income ranging from RM2,001 to RM4,000. The aid will be paid equally in April and May.

A review process for new applications and appeals will be made available. Payments for successful appeals will be made in May.



