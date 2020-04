PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry will focus mass testing for Covid-19 on high-risk groups, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this evening.

This includes those who attended public gatherings, like participants of a tabligh gathering at a mosque in Sri Petaling, or tahfiz schools students as well as those who returned from overseas.

“This is our priority,” he said at a press conference here.

MORE TO COME

