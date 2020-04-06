Homeless people without ICs to get help

PUTRAJAYA: The government is to help more than 500 homeless people in Kuala Lumpur to get identification documents while they are being held at community centres during the movement control order period.

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said that 587 vagrants were placed in five community centres in Sentul, Ampang, Setiawangsa, Cheras and Kepong. Of the 587 people, 507 people are Malaysians.

“During my visit to the Sentul community centre on Monday, some of them complained to me that they do not have ICs because they have lost their ICs, making it difficult for them to apply for government assistance.

“They even said that they do not have money to apply for another IC,” he said in a video posting today.

Annuar added that the officers on duty in the centres were told to make the necessary arrangements for the identity card applications.

“We also tried to contact their family members as some of them have been roaming the streets for some time,” he said.

The minister also said that the Kuala Lumpur City Hall will try to improve the situation at the community centres such as putting up cubicles so that the homeless can have more privacy.

“For now they are sleeping in an open hall together,” Annuar said.

Annuar also said that more than 51 officers from the police, army, civil defence force, Rela, and Kuala Lumpur City Hall are working round the clock to enforce the lockdown order at the Menara City One condominium building.

The building was placed on lockdown after 17 Covid-19 cases were reported there.



