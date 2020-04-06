Jogger pleads guilty, sentenced to community service

GEORGE TOWN: A 53-year-old factory engineer caught “jogging to the market” last Friday has pleaded guilty to violating the movement control order and was ordered to perform community service beginning today.

Southwest district police chief A Anbalagan said the magistrate’s court in Balik Pulau had ordered the man to carry out three months’ community service for three hours daily beginning today.

The man, whose name was not revealed, pleaded guilty to the offence, which carries a fine of up to RM1,000, imprisonment for up to six months or both.

The MCO regulations, aimed at halting Covid-19 infections, restrict travel movements to meeting urgent needs such as obtaining groceries or medicine.

When arrested at the Sungai Ara linear park at 7.32am on Friday, the engineer had told police that he was jogging to a wet market nearby to buy produce. Police did not say if he was headed to the market at that time.

Last week, a 61-year-old doctor claimed trial for going against the MCO and obstructing a city council officer from carrying out his duties for jogging at a park near George Town.

Separately, police said a 45-year-old man had been arrested after he was shown on video insulting a Penang Island City Council officer who ordered him to leave Jelutong market on April 2.

The man was shown berating council officers for forcibly removing a table where he and another man were having a drink.



