Mat Sabu not convinced Hadi penned letter making rounds

PETALING JAYA: Amanah president Mohamad Sabu has questioned the veracity of an Arabic document bearing the signature of Abdul Hadi Awang in which he allegedly reached out to Islamist movements in the Middle East, in the wake of the PAS president’s appointment as the special envoy to the region.

Mohamad, who was Hadi’s deputy in PAS before the party’s split in 2015, said he was convinced that Hadi had not written the letter.

“I am confident that he did not write the letter in question because he was a scholar who guided me during my time in PAS,” he said in a Facebook post.

“While our paths led us in different political directions in 2015, I still respect him as an Islamic scholar who has been with PAS for a long time,” he added.

The Prime Minister’s Office on April 2 announced Hadi as Malaysia’s special envoy to the Middle East, a post which puts him on ministerial level.

Mohamad, better known as Mat Sabu, formed Amanah in 2015 following a divisive PAS muktamar (general assembly) which saw the purge of leaders who wanted to work within the then-Pakatan Rakyat coalition comprising DAP and PKR.

Mat Sabu was the defence minister in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government which collapsed in February.

The letter which has been making the rounds on social media claimed that the armed forces, police and palace supported the move to bring down PH.

But Mat Sabu said neither the police nor the armed forces would be involved in such a “political conspiracy”, adding that he hoped Hadi would issue a denial that he had penned the letter.



