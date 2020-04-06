Only 1 death from Covid-19 as recoveries top new cases

PUTRAJAYA: Only one virus death was reported in the country today, the lowest yet, bringing the toll from Covid-19 to 62.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there was also a dip in the number of new cases reported, to 131 from 179 yesterday.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 3,793.

At a press conference here, he added that 236 patients had recovered and been discharged so far, topping the number of new cases for the first time and bringing the number of patients released to 1,241.

102 are still being treated in the intensive care unit, 54 of whom require respiratory assistance.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA




