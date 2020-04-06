Penang calls for stricter border checks over Covid-19

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government today urged the federal authorities to tighten control over entry points into mainland Seberang Perai to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the home ministry should immediately step up on cross-state border checks.

“Sabah and Sarawak, which have immigration autonomy, have already taken this approach,” he said in a press conference here.

Sabah and Sarawak have closed all border posts while customs, immigration and quarantine complexes are reportedly operating on reduced hours.

Chow also urged Putrajaya to provide more test kits for the state, and to strictly enforce environment, health and safety standards at factories.

Seberang Perai has reported the most Covid-19 cases in Penang with 64 as of yesterday, 37 of which were in the central Seberang Perai district.

A total of 38 cases have been reported on the island.

Overall, there are 101 cases in the state with 74 recoveries and one death so far.

At Seberang Perai’s northern borders, there were 33 cases recorded in the Kuala Muda district, seven in Kulim in the east and 13 cases in Kerian in the south.



