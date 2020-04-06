Sacrifices must be made, Dr M says as economy reels from virus

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad today warned the people that sacrifices and lifestyle changes would have to be made if they wished to remain in business as the economy falters beneath the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook live video, he said the people could not continue their former lifestyles and hope for the same income without some degree of sacrifice.

“We need to reduce expenditure,” he said. “We would need less money (for our lifestyles) and our standard of living must be lowered.”

He had been asked about the possibility of people losing their jobs in the aftermath of Covid-10, as well as how employers and employees could work together in the event of a shrinking economy.

Mahathir said businesses may not do as well as before, and that employees could not expect to be paid as much.

“Our lifestyle needs to change,” he reiterated.

He urged the people to think of ways to earn an income, including through new avenues such as digitalisation, e-marketing and learning new skills.

