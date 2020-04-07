2 more areas in KL under EMCO

PUTRAJAYA: Two more areas have been placed under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) on advice from the health ministry.

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion buildings at Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur are now under EMCO, in addition to Simpang Renggam, Hulu Langat and Menara City One.

Ismail said the decision was made after 15 Covid-19 cases were recorded at the two locations.

The latest EMCO involves some 6,000 residents in 365 residential and commercial units in the buildings. Residents are barred from exiting the EMCO area while non-residents and visitors are prohibited from entering.

“This order takes effect from April 7 until all residents have been screened,” Ismail said at a press conference today.

“All business activities are to be closed, except for shops selling essential items in the buildings. Residents are allowed to order food from delivery services, which should be delivered at the designated areas in the buildings.”

The authorities will also set up a medical base in the area.

The EMCO will be enforced by the police, army, Civil Defence Force and Rela.

As of yesterday, a total of 3,793 Covid-19 cases were recorded nationwide with 62 deaths.



