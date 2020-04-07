5 hotels in Sarawak to quarantine ‘persons under surveillance’

KUCHING: Sarawakians returning from overseas or from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan will be classified as persons under surveillance (PUS) and quarantined in designated hotels for 14 days.

Sarawak’s tourism minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the hotels in Kuching are the Hock Lee Hotel and Rajah Court Dormani Hotel.

Others are the Somerset Hotel and Mega Hotel in Miri, and the Purnama Hotel in Limbang, he told a press conference here today.

He said 285 people had been placed in the hotels for quarantine.

“The other quarantine centres in the state are for persons under investigation (PUI),” Karim, who was representing state disaster management committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas, said.

According to him, the federal government would be paying for the two weeks’ stay at the hotels.

“Those quarantined at these hotels will be given food three times a day and provided laundry services,” he said.

Karim also announced 15 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, bringing the total to 288. Fourteen cases were being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital and the other at the Miri Hospital.

He said there were 92 more persons under investigation, making the total 1,797.

The number of deaths in the state remains at 12.

