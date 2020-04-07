8 roads in Kajang to be closed from Wednesday

PETALING JAYA: Several roads into Kajang town will be closed from April 8 until the end of the movement control order period on April 14, Kajang police announced.

District police chief Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said additional roadblocks will also be set up at several locations, from Wednesday.

The roads that will be closed are:

Jalan Sg Chua/KTM tunnel turnoff

Jalan Reko

Jalan Cheras/Jalan Timur

Jalan Semenyih/Jalan Low Ti Kok

The turn-off to Jalan TTDI Grove 2 from Persiaran Saujana Impian

Persiaran Saujana Impian/Jalan Melor 1

Jalan Sg Kantan from the direction of Desa Jenaris and Persiaran Saujana Impian

The border of Bandar Seri Putra/Nilai 3

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to access Kajang town:

From Persiaran Saujana Impian and Grand Saga Highway, through Jalan Cheras to Kajang

From Sg Chua through Silk Highway to Grand Saga Highway to Jalan Cheras Kajang

Jalan Reko through Silk Highway, Jalan Bukit to Kajang town

Jalan Low Ti Kok, Jalan Timur through Jalan Cempaka Kuning, Cempaka Putih, Kajang town

To Kajang district police headquarters, courts, municipal council and Kajang Plaza Medical Centre, through Jalan Timur and Cempaka Kuning

The additional roadblocks will be set up at Km1 of Besraya highway towards UPM; Sg Ramal Dalam towards Putrajaya; and Jalan Cheras Batu 14 heading to Kajang, in front of Kajang KPJ.

