Man who attended Indonesia tabligh event dies, Covid-19 toll now 63

PUTRAJAYA: Another death related to the Covid-19 pandemic was reported in the last 24 hours, with 170 new cases recorded nationwide.

The latest casualty was a 71-year-old man who had attended a “religious gathering” in Sulawesi, Indonesia, according to the health ministry. He died at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang, Johor.

This brings the nationwide death toll from the virus to 63, with the total number of infections recorded so far at 3,963.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced 80 new recoveries.

A total of 2,579 people are still being treated at hospitals nationwide, 92 of whom are at intensive care units.

Last month, close to 10,000 members of the Tablighi Jamaat movement from across the world converged at Gowa, near the southern Sulawesi city of Makassar. Authorities later stopped the event.

Reports said at least 80 Malaysians had attended the event, held some two weeks after a similar gathering in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur, which was blamed for a spike in Covid-19-related cases in the country.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



