Pets don’t spread Covid-19, says Veterinary Department

KUALA LUMPUR: Pets do not spread the Covid-19 virus, according to the Veterinary Services Department.

As such, it said there was no cause for worry and pet owners need not take their pets for Covid-19 screening for the time being.

“Based on current scientific findings, although pets can be infected with the Covid-19 virus, it is not dangerous as the virus will only cause mild infection in animals.”

The department explained that while the incidence of Covid-19 in humans was very high, in the case of animals, it was isolated because animals could not contract the virus naturally.

To date, the cause of infection in animals is through human transmission.

“In this regard, the Veterinary Services Department advises pet owners who suspect their pets are infected with Covid-19 to stay away from their pets.

“Pet owners need to practise good personal hygiene and must not neglect the welfare of their pets,” the statement said.

Yesterday, it was reported that a Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo, US, tested positive for Covid-19. It is believed to have been infected by an asymptomatic zookeeper.

