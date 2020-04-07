Putrajaya, Rembau and Jasin now Covid-19 red zones

PETALING JAYA: Putrajaya, Rembau and Jasin have been designated as Covid-19 red zones after recording more than 40 cases in each district.

A health ministry graphic shows that Putrajaya now has 41 cases, Rembau, Negeri Sembilan (41) and Jasin, Melaka (42).

Other red zones in the country are:

Petaling, Hulu Langat, Gombak and Klang (Selangor)

Cheras, Kepong, Lembah Pantai and Titiwangsa (Kuala Lumpur)

Batu Pahat, Johor Bahru, Kluang (Johor)

Hilir Perak and Kinta (Perak)

Seremban (Negeri Sembilan)

Kota Bharu (Kelantan)

Jerantut (Pahang)

Kuching (Sarawak)

Tawau (Sabah)

As of yesterday, a total of 3,793 Covid-19 cases had been recorded nationwide with 62 deaths.

