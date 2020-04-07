Schools closed but no holiday for teachers

PETALING JAYA: Schools may be closed, but pressure lies heavy on teachers to ensure that no pupil is left behind in a school year upset by the Covid-19 crisis and the resultant movement control order.

Zuwati Hasim of Universiti Malaya said teachers are doing their best to adapt during the crisis, and are sharing learning materials with pupils and parents using various platforms, both online and offline.

“Those who are teaching examination classes (UPSR, PT3, SPM) are very much under pressure,” Zuwati told FMT.

She said academic life should progress as usual as teachers could still maintain learning sessions with their pupils.

However, teachers should not have to shoulder the responsibility alone, she said, adding that all related parties should work together for home-schooling to succeed during the Covid-19 crisis period.

Online learning was difficult for both pupils and teachers, she said.

Fatin Amirah, a teacher at Tenby International Primary School, said there was no holiday even though schools were closed.

“We are working from home during this crisis, trying to work as best as we can to make lessons happen where possible. Lessons have been held as usual since the first day of the movement control order, but on a more flexible basis,” Fatin said.

Fatin also said teachers help each other from time to time. “We share good practices and resources so we could deliver amazing learning experiences even in this situation.”

She said while internet connection is a challenge, teachers also find other alternatives to overcome the gaps in learning. “We send emails and have discussions with parents to find the middle ground for learning.”



