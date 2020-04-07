State assembly to continue despite MCO, says Penang CM

GEORGE TOWN: Penang says it will hold its first state assembly sitting this year as scheduled on April 17, despite the movement control order (MCO) which has been in place since mid-March.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the assembly was “absolutely necessary” to prevent the automatic dissolution of the 40-member house.

State assemblies must hold their sittings within six months of the previous one or risk being dissolved.

Penang has until May 6 to hold its assembly.

“Our state legal adviser said the assembly must be held to fulfil our constitutional requirement. The state executive council will discuss this tomorrow,” Chow said on the sidelines of a Penang Island City Council event today.

He said the assembly would likely be limited to an hour with strict social distancing in place. The assembly would then adjourn to another date, he added.

Chow said questions raised by assemblymen would receive replies in writing.



