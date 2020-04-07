Stay away from Safma fishing complex or risk arrest, Sabah cops warn people

KOTA KINABALU: Police warned of stern action against people crowding the Safma fish market here during the movement control order (MCO) period.

City police chief Habibi Majinji said only big wholesalers and fishermen are allowed to operate at the market from 6am to 6pm.

“I need to stress that no other individuals, including small-time sellers, are allowed to shop at this Safma market,” he told reporters during a visit there today.

State police commissioner Zaini Jass also accompanied Habibi during the inspection.

State secretary Safar Untong had issued a statement, through the state’s Covid-19 command centre, saying the market would only be used for loading and wholesaling activities during the MCO period.

Habibi said despite this, police had received reports of members of the public crowding the market to buy fish and other products.

Habibi warned that 16 people, including a woman, have already been charged in court for defying the MCO here so far.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



