Viral video not a fake, Shafie rebuts Ismail Sabri’s claim

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal today dismissed the claim by senior federal minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob that a viral video of a proposed quarantine centre in Sabah is fake.

He said the premise in question was one of the apartments at the nurses’ quarters owned by Queen Elizabeth I Hospital and that the building had earlier been designated as a quarantine centre.

Shafie said the plan was dropped due to the poor condition of the federal building.

“We decided to use the Health Ministry Training Institute instead as a quarantine centre.

“We also asked the Public Works Department to make the necessary repairs to the nurses’ quarters,” he said during a visit to a movement control order roadblock in Kepayan here today.

The nurses’ quarters are now being used by trainee nurses.

On March 28, a one-minute-and-four second video depicting a man going from room to room in one of the apartments at the nurses’ quarters to show the poor condition of the place, went viral.

On April 5, Ismail, the defence minister, claimed the video was a fake.

Overall, there are 26 quarantine centres in Sabah but only three are sanctioned by the health ministry – the Health Ministry Training Institute as replacement for the nurses’ quarters, the Bomba Academy and the Kota Kinabalu Politeknik.

All three facilities are owned by the federal government.

