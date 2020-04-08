Allow deferment of 3 months for home loans, Cuepacs appeals to govt

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has appealed to the government to consider a three-month deferment on housing loans taken by civil servants.

This follows the decision by the Public Sector Home Financing Board (LPPSA) today not to defer the monthly instalment repayments.

It said there was no need for a moratorium on housing loans as the welfare of civil servants was being taken care of by the government.

LPPSA, in a statement, said that the decision was also made to ensure its financial sustainability.

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said they hoped a three-month deferment, between April and June, could be granted and that it could be offered as an option for those who were in need.

“With the deferment in repayment of the LPPSA loan, which usually covers half of the payroll, civil servants and households will have additional money that can be used in the current emergency,” he said in a statement today.

Adnan said the B40 group would be most affected if they do not have a civil servant for a spouse, couples working in the private sector and couples who have a second job as a side business.

“Some spouses are full-time housewives, self-employed as small traders or working in the private sector. The family income has been affected,” he added.

