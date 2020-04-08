Medical officer, 6 women among 15 fined for violating MCO

IPOH: Fifteen individuals, including a frontline medical officer at a hospital here, pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court today to defying the movement control order (MCO).

Magistrate Nabihah Mohd Noor fined the accused, aged 19 to 38, RM1,000 each, in default three months’ jail.

According to the charge sheet, the 15, including six women – four of them Indonesians – had gathered in a house for social activities at Jalan Casa Lapangan 2, Taman Casa Lapangan here at 2.50am on Sunday.

They were charged under Regulation 6 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, punishable under Rule 11(1) of the same rule, which carries a maximum fine of RM1,000 or imprisonment up to six months or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Afiqah Izzati Mazlan prosecuted while the accused were represented by lawyers Nor Izawani Ahmad Jalaludin and Awatif Ahmad Bashir from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

