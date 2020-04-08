No Ramadan bazaars in FTs this year, Annuar confirms

PUTRAJAYA: Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa today confirmed that there will be no Ramadan bazaars in Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At a press conference here today, he said the three local councils – Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Perbadananan Putrajaya and Perbadanan Labuan – would refund the fees collected from some 2,673 traders who had registered to operate their stalls in those areas.

The federal territories join Melaka, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah, Penang and Selangor in cancelling the month-long food fair, traditionally held throughout the fasting month.

