Sarawak police chief tests positive for Covid-19

KUCHING: Sarawak police chief commissioner Aidi Ismail has been hospitalised at the Sarawak General Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 last night.

Speaking to FMT, he said he started having a sore throat last Saturday.

“I decided to seek treatment at the hospital and was informed later that I tested positive for the virus.

“So far, only my wife has been ordered to undergo self-quarantine. My four children are all in Kuala Lumpur,” he said, adding that he was unaware of how he had contracted the virus.

Sarawak deputy police commissioner Dev Kumar MM Sree said police were trying to verify the number of officers who had come into close contact with Aidi.

He also said that he had been ordered to undergo home quarantine after coming into close contact with another positive case.

“I am not one of those ordered to be quarantined because of being in close contact with Aidi. I was home quarantined much earlier for a different contact and I expect to be released from home quarantine tomorrow,” he said.

Last week, it was reported that Assistant Transport Minister Dr Jerip Susil and Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang had tested positive for the virus.

As of yesterday, Sarawak had reported 288 people who tested positive for the virus with 1,797 persons under investigation cases.

A total of 12 deaths were also reported in the state due to the virus.

