2 new deaths, including 23-year-old

PUTRAJAYA: Two new deaths related to Covid-19 pushed the toll today to 67, with 109 cases bringing the total to 4,228.

The deaths were a 23-year-old Universiti Malaysia Sarawak student from Kota Samarahan, Sarawak, and a 59-year-old man who had attended the Sri Petaling mosque tabligh convention.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 72 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 43 in need of respiratory assistance.

He said 121 patients have recovered, bringing the total number discharged so far to 1,608. This means the number of recoveries today is higher than the number of new cases.

Until today, Noor Hisham said, there were 416 positive cases among foreigners in Malaysia, including one death involving a Pakistan national reported yesterday.

Indonesians accounted for 51 cases, India (37), Myanmar (31), Pakistan (29), and the Philippines (27).

He said the ministry was working closely with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to ensure refugees and asylum seekers were covered by the government’s Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

“The ministry is also receiving aid from NGOs and volunteers in field detections,” he said.

Noor Hisham said Malaysia’s fatality rate of 1.6% from the virus was lower than those in other countries, which went up as high as 5.8%, and this showed that the treatment given to patients was good.

“Our specialists are able to treat patients in the best possible manner,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



