Be cautious when using video conference app, warn cops

KUALA LUMPUR: All parties, including government agencies, must exercise caution when using free online video conferencing applications, said Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He confirmed that the police had received a reminder letter concerning cyber threats.

“Police have received a reminder letter urging all government agencies to be vigilant for possible cyber-attacks,” he told a special press conference in Bukit Aman here today.

He was commenting on a viral message on possible cyber-attacks on government agencies that are currently carrying out tasks online during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Acryl also confirmed that the police did not use the Zoom app for online video conferencing.

“I understand that this application is popular for online classes,” he said.

He also advised the public to be careful about making transactions online.

“At the same time, I would like to remind the people to never give out their personal information to third parties to avoid being victims of fraud,” he said.



