Foreigners in locked-down KL flats to get free meals too

PETALING JAYA: Putrajaya says it will supply food to the residents of two buildings in Kuala Lumpur which were put under total lockdown earlier this week, in what appears to be a U-turn from its earlier stand.

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said all 1,850 residents of the Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion buildings at Jalan Masjid India would be provided with food for lunch and dinner for the next two weeks.

“The food is sponsored by caring Malaysians,” he said in a Twitter post today.

The majority of the residents are said to be foreign nationals. Yesterday, senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said their embassies would be responsible for their daily needs.

The two flats were placed under an enhanced movement control order after 15 cases of the Covid-19 virus were recorded there.

Menara City One, within the same area, was also put under EMCO last week.

Other areas under total lockdown are Simpang Renggam in Kluang, Johor and Sungai Lui in Hulu Langat, Selangor.

