Proton to produce 60,000 face shields in 20 days for frontliners

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton Holdings Bhd is to produce face shields, an important personal protection equipment (PPE) component worn by frontline health workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Production is set to begin on April 13 at Proton’s headquarters in Shah Alam with the assembly to be undertaken by staff members who have volunteered their services.

The target is to produce 60,000 face shields and this is expected to take 20 days.

The production of the face shields, which would be distributed for free, followed the loan of 50 units of the Proton X70 to the health ministry.

“We have the knowhow to produce cars. So, we are using that knowledge to produce PPEs to support the brave frontliners in containing the spread of Covid-19,” Proton deputy CEO Radzaif Mohamed said in a statement.

He said the face shields will be delivered in batches and Proton will work closely with the health ministry to distribute them according to the level of need in each district.



