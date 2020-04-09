RM1,000 fine for city councillor, friends who played badminton

SHAH ALAM: The city councillor and his three friends who played badminton while the movement control order was on, have been slapped with a RM1,000 fine each by the Magistrate’s Court here.

Police spokesman Ismail Muslim said the four were taken to court yesterday to face one charge each under Regulation 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations for leaving their homes without a valid reason.

“All the accused have paid their fines,” he said when asked about the case.

The MBSA councillor and his friends were arrested last week by police at a multipurpose hall in Section 25 here for playing badminton.

Ismail said Selangor police had opened investigations into 695 cases involving 1,430 individuals for violating the MCO over the past 22 days.

“Seventy-five cases have been prosecuted in court for offences under Section 186 of Penal Code for obstructing public servants from discharging his duties, and Regulation 11.

“They were given jail sentences of between one and two months or fined between RM850 to RM1,000,” he said.

He said Selangor police issued 24 compound notices to individuals who violated Regulation 11 yesterday.

Bukit Aman had said that effective yesterday, police were issuing compound notices for RM1,000 to those not complying with the MCO without valid reasons, which must be settled at any health ministry office within two weeks.

Ismail also said all religious activities during the fasting month could not proceed if the MCO was extended beyond April 14. Ramadan is expected to start on April 23.

“The mosques and suraus will remain closed during the MCO. We will wait for the prime minister’s announcement tomorrow on this,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



