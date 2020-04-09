Sarawak steps up security along border with Indonesia

KUCHING: In its bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Sarawak government is stepping up security along its border to prevent Indonesians coming in through illegal crossings.

“We are concerned particularly of illegal crossings along the border.

“We are intensifying border security. When it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important for us to watch out for our state and people,” Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg said at a press conference today.

He said the state government had also formed a sub-committee, led by Deputy Chief Minister James Jemut Masing, to deal with security to contain the spread of the virus.

“For now, we are able to control the spread among the people in the state,” he said.

Abang Johari also said the two million face masks ordered by the state government from China had arrived in Kuching.

“The state government, through the state disaster management committee, will distribute the face masks for free to 520,647 heads of households.

“Priority will be given to those who are residing in the red zone areas,” he added.

As of today, Sarawak had recorded a total of 312 positive cases and 2,005 persons under investigation (PUI).

Thirteen deaths have also been reported in the state due to the virus.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



