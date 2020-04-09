Workers testing negative in Singapore allowed home quarantine in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad said tight measures had been taken to tackle the spread of Covid-19 among Malaysians returning from Singapore although the state government has not taken measures to isolate them.

From April 3 to 7, an estimated 1,000 Malaysians had returned from Singapore every day, but each one had undergone a body temperature check when passing through the entry gate.

“If anyone shows symptoms, they will be separated immediately and referred to the hospital.

“Malaysian workers in Singapore who have already undergone tests in the republic, and found negative for Covid-19, are allowed to return home for their own 14-day quarantine at home. They will periodically be inspected by the health team.

“Those who don’t have such negative test evidence will be allowed to return to Malaysia but will need to be placed in quarantine centres provided in the state,” he said in a statement here today.

Hasni said while at the quarantine centres, medical examinations would be carried out again to ensure that they are not Persons Under Investigation (PUI), with symptoms or chronic illness.

Yesterday, Johor Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan had urged the state government to take proactive steps immediately to draw up a contingency plan on the entry of Malaysian workers from Singapore, either to restrict them in quarantine centres or consult with the Singapore government to keep Malaysians there in the republic.

The call was made on the basis that the “self-quarantine” proposed by the state government for Malaysians returning from Singapore was not the best option.

Meanwhile, on allegations that two quarantine centres in the state were in poor condition, Hasni said he had been informed about the matter.

“For your information, some 197 of our people housed at the two quarantine centres have been moved in stages to hotels gazetted by the government,” he said.

Earlier, Johor Pakatan Harapan claimed that it had received several complaints about the unsatisfactory and unclean condition of a quarantine centre.

Hasni urged all community leaders entrusted with distributing assistance to ensure that all eligible people received such aid.

He said he was open to ideas and views from the opposition to support the people throughout the Covid-19 period and to work together to ensure the people obtained adequate aid.



