You are welcome to return Covid-19 aid, LHDN tells MPs, VIPs

PETALING JAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) today said VIPs, MPs and other elected reps can choose to return their Covid-19 aid to the government if they wanted to.

This came after screenshots of the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) website showing certain politicians eligible for the aid made the rounds on social media.

In a statement today, LHDN said the BPN aid was based on the 2018 tax returns.

“Recipients are automatically approved based on the cost of living aid database and tax returns for 2018.

“Those who want to apply for the aid or appeal should update their personal details with LHDN and these are subject to verification.

“Our checks show those who are approved for the BPN aid fall under the income requirement set,” it said.

LHDN said those who wanted to return their BPN aid can write a cheque or bank draft to “Akauntan Negara Malaysia” and send a letter with their full name and MyKad number.

The letter and proof of payment should be made to “Pusat Belanjawan Negara, Kementerian Kewangan Malaysia, Presint 2, 62592 Putrajaya”.

The cash aid is part of the RM250 billion stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin last week.

The payout is based on their income level, with RM1,600 going to households earning up to RM4,000 a month, and RM1,000 to households earning between RM4,000 and RM8,000 a month.

Singles aged 21 and above, earning up to RM2,000 a month, will receive RM800. Those aged 21 and above, earning RM2,000 to RM4,000 a month, will receive RM500.

Students studying at any institute of higher education will receive RM200 each.

Those wanting to check their status can do so at https://www.hasil.gov.my or https://bpn.hasil.gov.my.



