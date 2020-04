PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today confirmed 118 new Covid-19 cases, but said 220 patients have recovered from the deadly virus.

The number of individuals who tested positive for Covid-19, he said, has shown a downward trend.

“If this trend continues for the next two weeks, God willing we will be able to contain the spread of Covid-19,” he said in a special live telecast.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA