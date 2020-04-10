80 Malaysians stranded in Saudi Arabia to return home early tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The 80 Malaysian citizens stranded in Saudi Arabia, following the suspension of flights due to the Covid-19 outbreak, are expected to arrive home early tomorrow.

Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein, in a statement today, said the aircraft carrying them is scheduled to arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 12.30am (April 11).

“They will arrive on a special Saudi Arabian Airlines sponsored by the Saudi Arabia government,” he said.

Hishammuddin said also on the flight are four Brunei Darussalam nationals, an Indonesian and a Singaporean, as well as two Syrians with permanent resident status in Malaysia.

“We are made to understand that the aircraft will also be used by the Saudi Arabia government to take home their citizens stranded in Malaysia,” he said.

Hishammuddin expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the Saudi Arabia government, especially King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud, for helping Malaysia in this time of need.

He also thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud, who is also Saudi’s deputy prime minister and defence minister, for his concern about the Malaysians stranded in the kingdom and in ensuring that they were well taken care off, and also Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Farhan Al-Saud.

This proved the close relationship between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, he said.

