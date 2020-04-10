FRU to join cops at PJ roadblocks

PETALING JAYA: Police in Petaling Jaya are getting assistance from the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) to man the increasing number of roadblocks in the district under the movement control order (MCO).

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said 80 FRU officers and personnel would be deployed in the district beginning today.

“We have deployed our maximum strength of 930 officers and personnel.

“With two more roadblocks set up in the district, raising the total number to nine, we need the additional strength in terms of FRU officers and personnel,” he said after inspecting two new roadblocks in Mutiara Damansara here.

He added that the proposal for mobile posts in certain locations for foot patrols is still under consideration.

Nine people were issued compound fines of RM1,000 each yesterday for breaching the MCO.



