Hulu Selangor declared Covid-19 red zone

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has categorised Hulu Selangor as a Covid-19 red zone after recording over 40 infections there.

In a tweet, the ministry said the district saw 43 individuals test positive for the deadly virus, which has already claimed 67 lives nationwide.

“Please remain at home, practise social distancing and increase personal hygiene,” the ministry said.

With the addition of Hulu Selangor, the state now has six red zones.

The other zones are located in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Gombak, Sepang and Klang.

A total of 4,228 have been infected by the pandemic.

Other red zones in the country are:

Cheras, Kepong, Lembah Pantai and Titiwangsa (Kuala Lumpur)

Batu Pahat, Johor Bahru, Kluang (Johor)

Hilir Perak and Kinta (Perak)

Seremban (Negeri Sembilan)

Kota Bharu (Kelantan)

Jerantut and Kuantan (Pahang)

Jasin (Melaka)

Putrajaya (Federal Territory)

Kuching, Kota Samarahan (Sarawak)

Tawau (Sabah)

