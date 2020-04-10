Over 10,000 quarantined at 146 centres nationwide

PETALING JAYA: A total of 10,328 individuals were undergoing quarantine at 146 centres nationwide as of yesterday, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He added that 612 Malaysians returning home had been quarantined.

In his daily briefing today, he said authorities have opened 207 investigation papers linked to fake news on the Covid-19 pandemic, 23 of which have been brought to court.

He also voiced disappointment over those who were spreading fake news, including on a riot which allegedly took place at the country’s border.

“This includes politicians who shared videos of a riot by Malaysians at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) when returning from Singapore,” he said.

The BSI is a customs, immigration and quarantine complex in Johor Bahru.

