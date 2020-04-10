RM5,000 reward to anyone reporting cases of pollution with evidence

GEORGE TOWN: The government today offered rewards of up to RM5,000 to those who reported environmental pollution, provided they had evidence of the offence under the environmental protection laws.

Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the identities of complainants would be kept private.

His remarks came following a complaint by a man on Facebook over a river near Ipoh which had turned frothy and white, with dead fish floating on it.

It was later revealed that a glove-making factory had accidentally released raw latex into the drains leading to the river.

In a statement today, Tuan Ibrahim said all factories operating during the movement control order period ought to be extra careful with the release of waste from their factories.

“I want to give a stern warning to all factories operating during MCO. Ensure all pollution control devices are operating properly.

“And also ensure your scheduled waste are managed well so as to avoid pollution which can be risky to the environment and the wellbeing of the people,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim said the Department of Environment (DoE) was investigating the latex glove company in Ipoh over the river pollution incident under Section 25 of the Environment Quality Act 1974.

The offence carries a RM100,000 fine and a maximum five years’ prison term. An additional RM1,000 a day fine is applicable if the said offence continues unabated.

Tuan Ibrahim said the DoE had found that synthetic latex from the factory had flowed into the river. Samples from the drain and river had been sent to the Chemistry Department for sampling.

He said dead fish washed up by the creek had been sent to the Fisheries Department for analysis.

Earlier, a Perak government official had said two workers had accidentally left a valve open during unloading of synthetic latex from a lorry into a storage tank at the factory.

The open valve caused the latex to flow out of the factory through the drains which led to the river, the official said.

Those who want to report to the DoE can do so by calling 1800-88-2727 or email [email protected], or through https://eaduan.gov.my.



