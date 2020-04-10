Sarawak unveils additional RM1.1 bil stimulus package for SMEs

KUCHING: Sarawak today unveiled a second stimulus package worth RM1.1 billion for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg said he had received requests from a number of business associations and chambers of commerce to consider assistance to SMEs, micro enterprises as well as hawkers and petty traders since he announced the first “Sarawakku Sayang” package on March 23.

He said the state government would be collaborating with banks to provide interest-free loans to SMEs under the Bank Negara Malaysia special relief fund (SRF).

“The interest-free loans of RM1 billion will be made available to SMEs in the state.

“The financial implication for the interest rates subsidy over the three-and-a-half years is RM80.7 million,” he told reporters in a press conference at Wisma Bapa today.

Abang Johari said the scheme would benefit more than 40,000 SMEs throughout Sarawak.

