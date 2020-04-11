Additional sectors must get approval to operate under Phase 3 of MCO

PETALING JAYA: Companies in additional sectors allowed to operate during the third phase of the movement control order (MCO) are required to apply for approval from Putrajaya before beginning operations.

The international trade and industry ministry said companies can make their applications online on the ministry’s website from Monday (April 13), after 9am.

“All Malaysian companies in the additional sectors allowed to operate must first seek our approval before resuming work.

“Do not start your operation without the approval,” the ministry said in a Facebook post today.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced a two-week extension to the MCO until April 28, while a number of additional services will be allowed to operate subject to strict conditions, including hair salons, hardware and laundry services.

International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali yesterday outlined the sectors which are allowed to operate. Only limited activities are allowed in certain industries.

