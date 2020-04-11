Cash aid for Form 6, diploma students also

PETALING JAYA: Form 6 students and those in diploma courses at colleges and polytechnics are now eligible for a one-off payment of RM200 cash aid.

The grant is part of a recently economic stimulus package announced by the government recently. The cash aid was to go to university students, and has been expanded, the finance ministry announced.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said those pursuing a diploma or its equivalent at government institutions such as community colleges, polytechnics and institutions under the human resources ministry and the youth and sports ministry, were also eligible.

“This will see the budget increase to RM300 million, from the RM270 million set aside previously to benefit 1.5 million students,” he said in a statement this evening.

Tengku Zafrul also said the relevant ministries will disburse the aid to the eligible students by the end of April.

“We hope this aid will be able to lighten the burden faced by students during the movement control order period.”

The national shutdown, aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 disease, has been extended to April 28.

Last month the government announced an economic stimulus package amounting to RM250 billion to cushion the impact of the outbreak, which has to date claimed 73 lives and infected 4,530 people in the country.



