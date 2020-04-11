Cops receive report of Selangor Mansion residents hurling objects at army personnel

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed receiving a report lodged against some residents at Selangor Mansion for allegedly throwing items such as bottles, garbage bags and flower pots at armed forces personnel installing barbed wire in the area.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said the report was lodged by a complainant after being informed of the incident by the military personnel involved.

He said, however, that police did not receive any report of foreigners throwing urine-filled bags at the military personnel as reported in a newspaper.

“No injuries have been reported and security is under control,” he said, adding that the use of helmets by military personnel was in accordance with the standard operating procedures set by the armed forces.

Mazlan said further investigations would be carried out before action was taken.

“We look forward to the cooperation of all parties in complying with the enhanced movement control order to break the Covid-19 chain of infection,” he said.

Earlier yesterday, Bernama reported that Chief of Defence Force Affendi Buang had denied claims on social media that armed forces personnel stationed at Selangor Mansion wore helmets to protect themselves from the bags of urine thrown by foreigners.



