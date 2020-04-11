Ex-deputy minister probed over video about ‘chaos’ at checkpoint

PETALING JAYA: A former deputy minister has had her statement recorded over a video posting alleging chaos at the border checkpoint in Johor Bahru recently.

The statement was taken on Friday night at the Pahang CCID office in Kuantan, MCMC said in a statement.

“One telephone unit and SIM card was also confiscated from the MP to assist in the investigations,” MCMC said.

The statement did not name the former deputy minister. However, Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh was quoted in a news report today as saying that she had made a statement and was cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation was about a video posted on her Facebook page, since taken down, which allegedly showed chaotic scenes at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor Baru.

Police said earlier that the video was actually about a fire drill at the complex last year.

MCMC said the investigation was over inappropriate use of communication facilities and for causing fear or public unrest.

MCMC stressed that starting or spreading fake news is a crime, and that the authorities were monitoring the issue, including important figures, and media and online media practitioners who spread fake news while the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

The public may check for legitimacy of news by visiting sebenarnya.my or https://t.me/sebenarnyamy on telegram.

