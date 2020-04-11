KK’s busy Foh Sang Market closed after concern over overcrowding

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has ordered the Foh Sang market near Luyang here to close following uncontrolled overcrowding this morning.

The order was issued via the state Covid-19 command centre, chaired by state secretary Safar Untong.

Photos of the overcrowding incident of the famous Foh Sang market went viral earlier today, sparking anger among netizens over the shoppers’ lack of social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

DAP-Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe had also taken to Facebook to express his disappointment.

“We have stressed many times for the people to observe the movement control order. No one is allowed to drink in coffee shops or go out and about.

“Although I have deployed my team, along with members of the volunteer corp, to handle the traffic jam there, the outcome has been disappointing,” he said.

It could not be ascertained what triggered the overcrowding although some netizens claim it was due to the extension of the MCO announced yesterday.

Putrajaya yesterday extended the MCO for the second time from April 14 to April 28 to contain the Covid-19 spread.

Warisan’s Tanjung Aru assemblyman Junz Wong also expressed his concern.

“While Sabah had been successful in containing the outbreak, please do not wreak the efforts of others over the last 24 days of MCO.

“We do not want Foh Sang to become a cluster for Covid-19, like Tawau and Lahad Datu, or be locked down under an enhanced MCO,” he said.

Wong, who is also agriculture and food industries minister, said there was no need for panic buying or excessive buying due to the extended MCO as there is enough supply of food for everybody.

