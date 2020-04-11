Maintain restrictions under Phase 3 of MCO, health DG urges govt

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has advised Putrajaya to maintain tight restrictions during the third phase of the movement control order (MCO) as it combats the Covid-19 pandemic.

When asked about certain additional sectors being allowed to resume operations, Noor Hisham said the measures implemented since the first and second phase of the MCO should be tightened.

He said the ministry had recommended that the measures implemented in the prior phases remain until April 28, adding that restricted movement, border control and the banning of gatherings had proven to be successful.

“What’s important is that we are combating Covid-19 and we still have not won. But we’ve shown signs of success in lowering the number of cases.

“So looking at all this, all of our measures should be tightened under Phase 3 of the MCO.

“Maybe the planning (to resume operations) can be made but the implementation postponed momentarily,” he said at a press conference today.

He added that the ministry will be monitoring the daily data of cases to determine if it can achieve its projection of reduced cases.

While announcing the MCO’s extension yesterday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said a number of additional services will be allowed to operate, subject to strict conditions, including hair salons, hardware and laundry services.

International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali yesterday outlined the sectors which are allowed to operate. Only limited activities are allowed in certain industries.

Should students be allowed to return home?

Noor Hisham also advised the higher education ministry against allowing university and college students, stuck in their campuses, to return home. He urged them to stay on where they are under the third phase of the MCO.

He stressed that the nation was entering a crucial period during the extended MCO in order to lower the number of cases in the country.

“Our advice to the higher education ministry is to be patient. In at least a week, we’ll look at the latest data.

“Once we have the latest data for the first week into the third MCO phase, maybe then we can advise the higher education ministry on this matter again.”

Earlier today, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob urged the health ministry to review whether students nationwide should be allowed to return home or stay where they are during the third phase of the MCO to deter any transmission of the virus to their communities.

He said there were about 80,000 students nationwide living on campus and this figure did not include those renting rooms outside the campus.

Higher Education Minister Noraini Ahmad reportedly said the ministry was studying the best way for students to return to their respective homes.

She said she wanted to ensure that students were able to return in a healthy and safe condition.

