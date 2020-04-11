Melaka Tengah becomes red zone with 44 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The Melaka Tengah district in Melaka is the latest to be categorised as a Covid-19 red zone, bringing the total number of red zones nationwide to 26, as of noon yesterday, according to the health ministry’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

Based on CPRC infographics, published on the ministry’s social media sites today, 44 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Melaka Tengah.

Meanwhile, Lembah Pantai in Kuala Lumpur continues to record the highest number of cases at 427, while Hulu Langat and Petaling in Selangor recorded 368 and 328 cases respectively, followed by Kuching, Sarawak, with 209 cases.

The red zone categorisation is for areas with more than 41 cases of Covid-19, orange zone for 20-40 cases, yellow zone for 1-19 cases and green zone with no cases.

Selangor continues to register the highest number of cases at 1,148, while Labuan has recorded the lowest number so far at 13.

The following is the list of red zones across Malaysia:

Perak: Hilir Perak 66, Kinta 97.

Selangor: Sepang 59, Petaling 328, Hulu Langat 368, Gombak 123, Klang 159, Hulu Selangor 44.

Kuala Lumpur: Cheras 64, Kepong 114, Lembah Pantai 427, Titiwangsa 106.

Putrajaya: 49.

Negeri Sembilan: Seremban 197, Rembau 52.

Melaka: Jasin 61, Melaka Tengah 44.

Pahang: Kuantan 53, Jerantut 63.

Johor: Batu Pahat 50, Kluang 176, Johor Bharu 171.

Kelantan: Kota Bharu 86.

Sarawak: Kuching 209. Kota Samarahan 46

Sabah: Tawau 67.

Total: 3,279 cases.

