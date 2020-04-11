More QR wristbands on order to track returning Sarawakians

KUCHING: More QR-coded tracking wristbands are to be ordered by the Sarawak state government as an increasing number of Sarawakians are returning home and must be put in quarantine.

The wristbands, developed by the Sarawak Multimedia Authority, is part of a digital monitoring system by which quarantine patients may be tracked.

State Disaster Management Committee deputy chairman Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said there was currently an insufficient quantity of wristbands

“The number of wristbands we have is in the hundreds but the number of people being placed in quarantine is rising, and the SMA has put in new orders,” he said at the daily Covid-19 press briefing.

Karim said each person allowed entry into Sarawak would be required to wear the wristband while in quarantine at designated hotels.

He said the committee would seek new solutions for places in quarantine centres.

A greater number of Sarawakians, particularly students, are expected to return during the month of Ramadan, as well as for the Aidilfitri and Gawai celebrations.

“We have taken note that the hotels currently being used may not be able to accommodate the returnees, who will need to undergo 14 days of quarantine.

“Therefore, we may conduct Covid-19 health screenings as soon as they set foot in Sarawak, and after three days, if they test negative, they will be allowed to complete their quarantine at home. There will be no need to undergo 14 days of quarantine at the hotels,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



