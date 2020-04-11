National leprosy centre converted to 60-bed Covid-19 ward

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has converted the old leprosy centre in Sungai Buloh into a ward to treat patients with “mild symptoms” of Covid-19.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his Facebook page today that 60 beds are reserved for this purpose.

Additionally, he told FMT the centre is on standby and can be utilised “anytime, if we have more patients”.

The Sungai Buloh Hospital can accommodate 7,974 Covid-19 patients, and as of noon yesterday, 2,627 beds or 33% had been utilised, Noor Hisham said.

The national leprosy centre was built in 1930 and used until 1995 as a settlement designed to separate leprosy patients from the population.

It later became known as the Valley of Hope.

Malaysia has recorded 4,346 Covid-19 cases up to yesterday, with 70 deaths.

There have also been 1,830 recoveries.

