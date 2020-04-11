PKR denies funding videos criticising PN

PETALING JAYA: PKR has denied funding anyone to produce short videos criticising Perikatan Nasional (PN), stating it does not have the financial ability to do so.

PKR information chief Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said the people were able to think rationally and critically.

“When they see PN’s weaknesses in dealing with the crisis that threatens the country and the lives of the people, they will voice criticism,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, FMT carried a report about PKR struggling to keep anti-government sentiments alive by rewarding vocal critics.

The report said a key member of the former ruling coalition had initiated a campaign to effectively deny what was seen as the public’s approval of the PN government despite its controversial rise to power.

One message sighted by FMT, sent through a WhatsApp group, urged party members to keep their comments coming with a view to point out the government’s weaknesses in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shamsul said the people were bound to criticise, especially when they saw PN ministers making statements that did not “make sense”.

He gave as example the advice of Health Minister Dr Adham Baba to drink warm water to flush out the virus and the women and family development ministry’s recommendation that wives groom themselves for their husbands and speak in a Doraemon-like voice while staying at home during the movement control period.

“We believe that people have the wisdom to criticise actions that negatively impact their lives,” he added.

Shamsul urged PN to respond positively to the people with an “open mind” and understand the need to make the necessary corrections.

“Don’t be too arrogant to assume the government knows everything,” he added.

The Hang Tuah Jaya MP further said it was pointless to criticise or attack him as everyone should be focusing on stopping the transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

“Don’t underestimate the wisdom of the people” he said, adding that there was a difference between a government that was elected by the people and a government that had ‘stolen’ the mandate from the people.

