Poser on whether 80,000 students should stay put in campus

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry has been asked to review if college and university students nationwide should be allowed to return home or stay put where they are during the third phase of the movement control order (MCO) to deter any transmission of virus to their communities.

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said there are about 80,000 students nationwide living on campus and this does not include those who are renting rooms outside the campus.

“We need to review the situation as it involves a big movement of students.

“The number also includes those who want to return to Sabah and Sarawak,” he said during a press conference here when responding to a question on whether the government will allow them to return home.

Ismail said he wanted the health ministry to review the matter, especially in terms of the impact of their movement.

“The health ministry says there is a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases. The health ministry does not want it to increase, especially after the MCO was extended until the end of the month.”

The MCO, which started on March 18, will start its third phase from April 15 to 28.

Ismail was also asked if barber and hair salons would be allowed to open their business under the third phase as there have been reports of virus spread from such outlets overseas.

He said the international trade and industry ministry will review all the opinions given and provide the standard operating procedures.

On food outlets operating beyond the 8am to 8pm period during the Ramadan month, which starts on April 23, Ismail said the present timing will remain.

“We will study the need. The present period set is comfortable for the people,” he said, adding that there were no plans to change the operating hours yet.

Offenders can be brought to court

Ismail also warned of sterner action against those who failed to follow the rules during the MCO, with police charging them in court.

He said under Section 24 (342) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act, offenders may face up to two years’ jail and a fine for the first offence. Second-time offenders will face a jail term of up to five years and a fine, or both.

Those found obstructing civil servants, including doctors and nurses, from carrying out duties during the MCO will also be charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code, he said.

Ismail said they could be jailed up to two years or fined up to RM10,000.

He said police arrested 1,095 people yesterday for ignoring the MCO, with 815 individuals slapped with a RM1,000 compound fine, 242 remanded and 38 allowed bail.

Since March 18, the police have arrested 7,759 individuals.

Yesterday, the police and the army carried out 779 roadblocks and inspected 490,249 vehicles.

Ismail also warned news portals not to report fake news, especially those involving government official statements. “Don’t report news that can cause confusion among the public.”

The government has opened 156 quarantine centres to house 11,445 people returning home from overseas. Yesterday, 386 Malaysians returned home.

In total, there are 554 such centres nationwide.

Ismail also said efforts are being taken to bring Malaysians stranded in India, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey home.

He said 80 Malaysians from Saudi Arabia have returned home, with the trip sponsored by the Saudi government, he said.

“Another 285 Malaysians from Egypt have arrived,” he said, adding that 81 Malaysians stranded in India and Sri Lanka are expected to land on April 14.

About 355 Malaysians, stranded in Algeria and Tunisia, will be flown in by Japan Oil Corporation.

Ismail said 1,291 areas had been sanitised. They included government buildings, public areas and supermarkets.

